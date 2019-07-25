Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Sells $1,039,581.12 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $1,039,581.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PAYX stock opened at $85.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.49.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.