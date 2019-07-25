Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. Paychex makes up 2.0% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $11,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.43. 68,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,644. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In related news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $1,685,640.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,901,302.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,469,263.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,735 shares of company stock worth $9,592,477. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PAYX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.