Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in Paychex by 7,736.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 4,003,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,026,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6,076.7% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,222,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Paychex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,145,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,051,000 after purchasing an additional 408,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.49 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America started coverage on Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.83. 7,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,644. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 18,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $1,538,369.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,057.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 19,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $1,685,640.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,901,302.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,735 shares of company stock valued at $9,592,477 over the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

