Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Trust Co

Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $420,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,749 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.7% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.29.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $235.12. The company had a trading volume of 401,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $100.87 and a 1-year high of $246.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.36.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.07). Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $199.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,100 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.47, for a total transaction of $504,987.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.37, for a total value of $5,109,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,747 shares of company stock valued at $6,546,721 in the last quarter. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

