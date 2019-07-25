PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research cut shares of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. BTIG Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

PaySign stock opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $651.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.11 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60. PaySign has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $18.67.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 66.72% and a net margin of 11.72%. Research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter worth $535,000. 11.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

