Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Informa (LON:INF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

INF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Informa to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 869.80 ($11.37).

Informa stock opened at GBX 881 ($11.51) on Monday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 602.80 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 869 ($11.36). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 821.22. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a GBX 7.55 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.12%.

In other Informa news, insider John Rishton acquired 6,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 766 ($10.01) per share, with a total value of £49,652.12 ($64,879.29).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

