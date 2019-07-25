Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

McColl’s Retail Group stock opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Monday. McColl’s Retail Group has a 12 month low of GBX 49.40 ($0.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 210 ($2.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.32 million and a PE ratio of 11.08.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from McColl’s Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. McColl’s Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

McColl’s Retail Group Company Profile

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fruits and vegetables, milk, chilled foods, alcohol, confectionery, tobacco and e-cigarettes, canned and packaged grocery, soft-drinks, non-food, household, hot food-to-go, and newspapers, as well as provides post office and ATM services.

