Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of Shield Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.88 million and a PE ratio of -69.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 110.63. Shield Therapeutics has a 1-year low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 122.25 ($1.60).

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, in the development and commercialization of hospital-focused pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. Its lead product is Feraccru, a novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

