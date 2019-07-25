Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mitie Group (LON:MTO)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Mitie Group (LON:MTO) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Loopup Group in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) price target on shares of in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 207.67 ($2.71).

Get Mitie Group alerts:

Shares of MTO stock opened at GBX 161 ($2.10) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00. The firm has a market cap of $589.16 million and a P/E ratio of 18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 155.73. Mitie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 169 ($2.21).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.33. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Mitie Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

Featured Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.