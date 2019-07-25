Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 190.55 ($2.49).

TW stock opened at GBX 173.50 ($2.27) on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.70 ($2.52). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and a PE ratio of 8.68.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

