Peel Hunt Reiterates “Add” Rating for Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)

Berkeley Group (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SALVATORE FERRA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $13.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price target on shares of in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berkeley Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,835.50 ($50.12).

LON BKG opened at GBX 3,849 ($50.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,680.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19. Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,170 ($41.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,992 ($52.16).

In other news, insider Anthony W. Pidgley sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,720 ($48.61), for a total value of £37,200,000 ($48,608,388.87). Also, insider Karl Whiteman sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,817 ($49.88), for a total transaction of £1,202,355 ($1,571,089.77).

Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands.

