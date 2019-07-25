Peel Hunt Trims Abcam (LON:ABC) Target Price to GBX 1,430

Abcam (LON:ABC) had its price target cut by Peel Hunt from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,430 ($18.69) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an add rating on the stock.

LON:ABC opened at GBX 1,301 ($17.00) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 46.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,422.50. Abcam has a 1-year low of GBX 1,006 ($13.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,588 ($20.75).

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes research-grade antibodies and associated protein research tools worldwide. The company primarily offers primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA, matched antibody pairs and multiplex immunoassays; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex miRNA assays.

