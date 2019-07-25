Peerplays Trading 9% Higher Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $127,797.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Peerplays has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00291943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.21 or 0.01651476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000854 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00120461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000643 BTC.

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

