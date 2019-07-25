Pennsylvania Trust Co Grows Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,224 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $20,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,773,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,318. The company has a market capitalization of $162.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.43. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $216.26.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome N. Krulewitch sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.40, for a total transaction of $4,053,892.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock valued at $20,458,931. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Canopy Growth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.69.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.