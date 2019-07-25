Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $3.77 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 232.0% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 40.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,549,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $153.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,389.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

