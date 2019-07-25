Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $5.66 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Pennsylvania Trust Co decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94,288 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $5,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 125.9% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,535,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,776,904. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.55.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

