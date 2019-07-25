Pennsylvania Trust Co Purchases 4,053 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 89,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 0.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.8% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 88.9% in the second quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $122.18. 2,670,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,762,460. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.62 and a 1-year high of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 14,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $1,644,388.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,625.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,006 shares of company stock worth $9,987,148. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.94.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

