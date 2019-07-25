Pennsylvania Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,282 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,233,545,000 after buying an additional 3,058,978 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,500,000 after buying an additional 1,532,362 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Walmart by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,851,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $172,421,000 after buying an additional 660,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,339,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $124,815,000 after purchasing an additional 566,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $46,955,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,616,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $319.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.01. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.51 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 4,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $425,106.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,580,120.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,673 shares in the company, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,559,285 shares of company stock worth $571,021,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett raised W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.58 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.56.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

