Pennsylvania Trust Co Sells 3,228 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Pennsylvania Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,228 shares during the quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marcia E. Backus bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,016.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher bought 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.61 per share, for a total transaction of $203,401.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,842 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,131.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 80,660 shares of company stock worth $3,893,851 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXY shares. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Leidos to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.14. 6,622,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,757,914. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

