Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lessened its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. 3M accounts for 2.3% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its stake in 3M by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 2,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 35.2% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 16,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total transaction of $916,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.60 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,200 shares of company stock worth $559,260 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $178.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,352,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,470. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.25. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75. The company has a market cap of $102.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. 3M had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.25.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

