Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 501 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Daily Journal Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% in the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,004,580,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,606,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,032,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.09. 20,534,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,776,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.23.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

