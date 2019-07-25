PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Insider Will Santana Sells 20,000 Shares

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total transaction of $717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Will Santana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $600,400.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $549,200.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $563,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of PetIQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $557,000.00.

PETQ traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,367. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.06. PetIQ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.03 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetIQ Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. PetIQ has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $40.71.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,343,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,190 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PetIQ by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in PetIQ by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 49,582 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PetIQ by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,498 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PetIQ by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

