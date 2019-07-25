Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology’s (PFV) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($186.05) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Independent Research set a €146.00 ($169.77) price objective on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €141.33 ($164.34).

Get Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology alerts:

Shares of ETR:PFV opened at €130.00 ($151.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 52 week low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a 52 week high of €153.60 ($178.60). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €125.91.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Company Profile

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.