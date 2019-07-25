Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is New England Research & Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.4% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 2,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.60 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.47.

In related news, EVP Frank A. Damelio sold 153,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $6,753,882.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,588,536.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.67. 16,159,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,940,336. The company has a market capitalization of $238.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

