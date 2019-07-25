PFS Investments Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

PFS Investments Inc. decreased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 667.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.46. 1,256,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,644,254. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.