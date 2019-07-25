PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,399 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96.5% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 170,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,457,000 after buying an additional 83,607 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 91,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,177,000. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.87. 8,732,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,007,800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $36.74 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,200 ($67.95) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

