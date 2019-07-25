PFS Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $2,373,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. United Income Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK remained flat at $$81.75 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,225,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,919,537. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20. The stock has a market cap of $211.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.38 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.69%.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,108.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

