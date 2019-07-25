PFS Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 98.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 142.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 235,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Shares of KO traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 17,499,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,052,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $54.82. The stock has a market cap of $229.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 9,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $466,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,622.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Francisco Crespo sold 16,426 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $804,874.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 316,600 shares of company stock valued at $15,760,365. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

