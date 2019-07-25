PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 27,835 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,835 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 5,184 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Standpoint Research upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.44. 5,379,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,392,388. The company has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $82.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.