PFS Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,121 Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 29.5% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 20,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 65,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christian Bruch acquired 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.21 per share, for a total transaction of $264,155.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 19,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $3,586,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $199.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,062,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $145.95 and a 52 week high of $206.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Linde had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Steris from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.01.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

