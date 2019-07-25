PFS Investments Inc. Raises Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 207.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,468 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Allergan by 96.8% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,603,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Allergan during the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust boosted its position in Allergan by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ boosted its position in Allergan by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down previously from $217.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zayo Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allergan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.48.

Shares of Allergan stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $160.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,013,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.63. Allergan plc has a 1-year low of $114.27 and a 1-year high of $197.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.35.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 45.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.74%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

