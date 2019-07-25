Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Hexavest Inc.

Hexavest Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 333,523 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.52.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

