Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 3.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 27.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 102,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after buying an additional 21,761 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 9,254.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 799,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,920,000 after acquiring an additional 790,661 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 56,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.86 on Thursday, hitting $100.56. 230,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,551,618. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.52. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of Sophos Group in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.82.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

