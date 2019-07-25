Phore Market Cap Hits $2.61 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001441 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex and IDAX. Phore has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and $31,163.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Phore has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00020006 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000071 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 18,096,051 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Nanex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

