Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

PLAB stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 18,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $658.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $11.58.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $124,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Photronics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Photronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Photronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Photronics by 128.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

