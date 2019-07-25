Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.72. Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 612 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

About Pimco Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

