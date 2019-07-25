Pinnacle Bank Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pinnacle Bank trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Pinnacle Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% during the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Rea LTD. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 64,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 71.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.78. 1,386,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,635,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.94.

In related news, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

