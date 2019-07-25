Piper Jaffray Companies Weighs in on Quest Diagnostics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst W. Quirk now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGX. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Evolus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Container Terminal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

NYSE:DGX opened at $103.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $78.95 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 166.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 74.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

