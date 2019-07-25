Playgroundz (IOG) Reaches Market Cap of $2.92 Million

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, Playgroundz has traded up 76.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Playgroundz has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $2,804.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00293663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.01669939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00120763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog.

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

