Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Richard Francis Kenny Acquires 1,004 Shares

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Director Richard Francis Kenny bought 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $24,899.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:PLBC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $128.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.25. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.17 million during the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 32.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 56,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

