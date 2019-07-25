Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $1.38.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTI. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $881,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,793,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 406,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

