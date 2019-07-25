Polianta Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,350 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 138,007 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,001,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,185,000 after buying an additional 237,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 111,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,929,000 after buying an additional 15,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 price target on shares of IMV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho set a $148.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.41.

Shares of JAZZ traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.73. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $113.52 and a fifty-two week high of $181.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $508.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

