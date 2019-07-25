Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 48,600 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,628,467 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $773,304,000 after buying an additional 328,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,287,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,905,000 after buying an additional 1,343,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,654,486 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $126,159,000 after buying an additional 237,315 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,518,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,824,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $76,512,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on COG shares. Cowen set a $27.00 price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on Avaya and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.66.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,104,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,920,221. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $27.65.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.71 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

