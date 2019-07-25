Polianta Ltd Invests $1.07 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,256 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 39,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 661,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.13.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 35,688 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $2,500,658.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $651,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,266.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,066 shares of company stock valued at $7,136,287. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.92. 1,211,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,949. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $24.03 and a 52-week high of $74.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.55 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 50.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

