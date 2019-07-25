Polianta Ltd Invests $999,000 in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4,557.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 228.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLNT stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,868. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 63.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59. Planet Fitness Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The business had revenue of $148.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

