Polymath Reaches Market Cap of $24.72 Million (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $24.72 million and $1.61 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Huobi and Kyber Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00941037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012936 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017133 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,272,456 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, Bittrex, UEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, LATOKEN, Binance, Huobi, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bitbns, Koinex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

