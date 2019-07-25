Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $0.38. Polymet Mining shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 25,500 shares trading hands.

Polymet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Polymet Mining by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 69,345 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Polymet Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Polymet Mining by 454.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 91,624 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Polymet Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Polymet Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

