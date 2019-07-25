PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.53 to $2.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POL shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of PolyOne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Get PolyOne alerts:

POL stock traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 227,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,253. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. PolyOne has a 12 month low of $24.47 and a 12 month high of $45.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.69.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.34 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PolyOne will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.