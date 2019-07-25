PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 4.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PolyOne Corporation is a premier provider of specialized polymer materials, services and solutions. PolyOne are dedicated to serving customers in diverse industries around the globe, by creating value through collaboration, innovation and an unwavering commitment to excellence. PolyOne, business is structured to provide operations with the specialized polymer materials, services and solutions need. PolyOne are a premier provider of specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. A leading provider of specialized custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, as well as specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on POL. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “gradually accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Okta to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of PolyOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of PolyOne from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PolyOne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Shares of POL traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.64. 7,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.69. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.74.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $903.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PolyOne will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PolyOne by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,561,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $104,389,000 after buying an additional 243,372 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PolyOne in the 4th quarter worth about $28,638,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

