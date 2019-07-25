PopularCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $205,956.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market capitalization of $205,956.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PopularCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00935902 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00013147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00039303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00016941 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000563 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,955,001,724 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PopularCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PopularCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.